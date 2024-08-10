Police were called after concerns were raised about a 20-year-old’s behaviour - but he told officers to “f**k off” and threatened to throw a mug at them.

Connor Sergeant, of Glaven in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted using threatening words to provoke fear.

On June 13, police were called to Sergeant’s home address to “diffuse a situation” between the defendant and his ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutor Asif Akram said that when officers arrived, they were told by Sergeant to “f**k off” while he directed threats at them.

He threatened to throw a mug at one of the officers, but smashed it on the floor when police drew their tasers.

He was subsequently arrested - and when later interviewed by officers, Sergeant said that he acted in the way that he did due to his mental health problems.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said that Sergeant has schizophrenia and is “seriously ill”.

“His ex-girlfriend came to see him at his home. At first he was trying to be polite, but things got out of hand,” the solicitor said.

“He became agitated and one thing led to another.”

The solicitor said that the police presence “inflamed“ Sergeant further.

“He felt like they didn’t understand the situation,” Mr Sorrell said.

“The defendant does know better, but finds himself in these situations where it is hard to control himself.”

Mr Sorrell assured magistrates that “things are back on track” for Sergeant.

Sergeant was fined £40. He will also pay a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £40.