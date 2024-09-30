Members of the Lynn Town Board have taken an early look inside the town’s new library and community hub which is set to open next year.

The multi-use building, located on Baxter’s Plain in the town centre, is currently under construction.

It will house a modern library, as well as learning facilities and a community hub, which will be available for a variety of uses by organisations, groups, and residents when services are moved over from the Carnegie library.

Members of the Lynn Town Board were given a look around the new building. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The new hub will provide a range of facilities and services all in one place, including a new library that will be larger than the existing one, with more books on display.

In addition, the rare book collections, which are currently locked away, will be on public display in the new hub and available to view via booked, curated sessions.

As well as the library, the hub will also play host to a number of Norfolk County Council services such as adult learning.

A first look inside the new library and community hub. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The project, which is being delivered by the county council, is benefiting from Town Deal funding through the Lynn Town Board.

Now, as work progresses on-site by contractors Mace, members of the board were invited to take part in a tour of the site.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild was among those to join the tour.

Lynn Town Board interim chair Vicky Etheridge said: “It was fantastic to have the opportunity to visit the site and imagine what the new hub will look and feel like and envisage the new and different types of activities and services that could be offered here.

A first look inside the new library and community hub. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“Over the last few years, the board has been involved in the development of the ambitious and exciting plans for the hub, and so it really is quite a milestone to now see the building taking shape, it is set to be a flagship building in our town centre and will really change the aspect of that part of town.

“I look forward to seeing the new hub open its doors to serve the local community, providing another great reason for people to come into the town centre.”

Cllr Alistair Beales, leader of West Norfolk Council and a member of the Town Board, added: “The new hub is going to provide an invaluable community resource with a variety of services and facilities all under one roof, designed to meet the different needs of local people, businesses, and community groups.

Work is progressing at the new multi-use community hub. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“What’s really important about the new space is that it will accommodate a larger library for the town, and the rare book collections will not only be displayed but will also be available for public viewing.

“The tour showed just how the ambition for the hub is being realised, and it was really good to see the building as it is developing, with the plans becoming reality.

“Thank you to everyone who has played a part in getting the project to this stage, and in particular, everyone who has taken part in the consultation over the years.”

Taking an in-depth look at the proposals. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Plans for the new hub have been developed with the involvement of the community, including through work with schools.

Further engagement, such as around the name for the building, is set to take place in the coming months as the development progresses, with the new hub set to open its doors in autumn next year.

Cllr Stuart Dark, who represents the county council on the Town Board, said: “It’s wonderful to see the new hub taking shape: we’ve been discussing and planning this venue for years, and we’re getting closer and closer to welcoming the public to their new community hub.

“The design has been shaped by local residents and the needs of the community itself, and I’m very proud of all the hard work going on to make it the perfect fit for King’s Lynn.”

Examining the plans. Picture: West Norfolk Council

An application process is currently open which allows community groups to put in bids to take on the Carnegie building, which will cease to be a library when the new hub opens.

Interviews with shortlisted applicants are expected to take place in late November or early December, with a decision made in January next year.

Taking a look around the new facilities. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Members of the Town Board are shown around the new community hub. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The building is expected to open in autumn next year. Picture: West Norfolk Council

