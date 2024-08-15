Students and staff at a Lynn sixth form have celebrated an “outstanding” set of A-Level results with 65% of all grades at A*-C.

Officials at King Edward VII (KES) Academy Sixth Form have said they are “delighted” to have achieved another year of Level 3 success.

This includes a 100% pass rate in the Sport and Physical Activity course with an average grade of Merit - Richard Hall achieved a triple Distinction* and Paulius Falcao has signed a professional football contract.

KES Academy head students Finlay Minns and Lucy Maguire

Students in Health & Social Care did even better, achieving an average grade of Distinction.

These results mean that this is the sixth successive year that once again 100% of students achieved a place at university, an apprenticeship or full-time employment.

Alistair White, head of sixth form said: “We are extremely proud of our Year 13 students. We all become incredibly invested in every student’s future and we understand first-hand how hard they have worked to get where they are today.

Evie Cobb, KES Academy principal Darren Hollingsworth and Gracie Woodhouse. Picture: KES Academy/Inspiration Trust

“I am delighted for our Royal Gold Medal winner, Alex, who has achieved some truly outstanding results and fulfilled his ambition of studying computer science at University College London.

“I am equally pleased that we have once again supported each one of our students in achieving their next step. We wish them all the very best for the future - we can’t wait to see what it holds for them.”

Each year, KES Academy selects an exceptional student for the prestigious Gold Medal Award presented by the King in an in-person awards ceremony - with this year’s winner being Alex Lu.

A KES spokesperson said: “Alex has excelled during his time at King Edward VII Academy, showing great dedication to his studies as well as being a support for his peers, attributes that make him truly deserving of the award from His Majesty.

“Alex’s academic ability and work ethic are outstanding and has led to him achieving four A* grades at A-Level.

“Alex’s passion for Computer Science and Maths is ingrained in his daily life and aspirations for the future.

“He will continue to follow his passion for these subjects having achieved a place at University College London to study Computer Science.”

Alex said: “I am thrilled with my results and am very grateful for my teachers who made it possible with their support.”

Meanwhile, Gracie Woodhouse said: “I’m very happy with my results, I hope to become a nurse eventually and I’m going to be starting soon as a healthcare assistant at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, with hopes to get on a nursing apprenticeship through the hospital.”

And head students Finlay Minns and Lucy Maguire were excited to receive the results they needed to secure places at university and beyond.

Finlay said: “I am over the moon with my results, they are more than I needed.

“I feel very appreciative of the teachers that helped towards these results, all went above and beyond.

“Opportunities given to me at KES, including being head boy, have allowed me to grow at an important time of my life.”

“I would like to thank the whole of sixth form for all their help in preparing and supporting me for my A-Levels,” Lucy said.

“The time I spent studying definitely paid off and I feel very prepared for university.”

The spokesperson added: “Everyone at Inspiration Trust is extremely proud of what all its Year 13 students across all its sixth forms have achieved.

“Both teaching and professional services staff would like to congratulate each and every student and wish them the very best with whatever their future holds.”

KES Academy Sixth Form will be hosting its annual open day on Tuesday, October 15 from 6pm to 8pm.

Those interested in applying for the sixth form are encouraged to attend for a tour of its building and facilities and speak to current students, teachers and principal Darren Hollingsworth.