College students rose to the challenge of constructing a scale model of an iconic London building.

A group of Level 3 T-Level students from the College of West Anglia (CWA), studying design, surveying and planning for construction, put their skills to the test by creating a 12-metre high model of the iconic Gherkin.

The challenge took place at Constructionarium in Bircham Newton and is the sixth time in the past four years that CWA construction students have enjoyed taking part in Constructionarium projects - where they can apply knowledge gained during their studies in a controlled, safe environment.

CWA students with their Gherkin scale model

Learning from the experts

CWA offers a range of T-Level courses which include on-site construction, engineering, health and adult nursing, animal management and science, management and administration, digital support services, and early years and education.

Lecturer David Marien said: “The experience at Constructionarium has once again been invaluable. It perfectly aligns with some of content we've covered in our new T-Levels, from the fundamentals of construction a steel frame from the ground upwards, to the complexities of high-rise building.

“But more importantly, it's given our students the opportunity to develop essential life skills like teamwork, communication, and, most importantly, site safety. These are the skills that will set them up for future success in the construction industry."