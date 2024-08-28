Pupils about to embark on their secondary school journey at one Lynn academy have joined a tradition that goes back over 100 years.

Every incoming Year 7 pupil has been awarded a place in one of the four houses at KES Academy and was given a tie to match their allocated house.

The school’s houses are Edinburgh/York; Keene/Thoresby; Gloucester/Windsor, and Lancaster/School.

Keene/Thoresby were the winners of the Dornay Cup in 2024.

The incoming Year 7s received their house ties on the final transition day in July from principal Darren Hollingsworth ready to start at the academy next month.

This year all students and staff competed in the annual Dornay Cup.

Over the year students competed in 96 house events, from cooking to gaming from form quizzes to staff vs students events. The final event was an alternative sports day where every student took part to gain house points.

New Year 7 pupils receive their house ties from principal Paul Hollingsworth.

House lead Danny Gay said: “The diversity of events makes this house system the envy of other schools.

“Every student in the academy has completed seven events. This allows them to feel part of the system. They are proud of their houses. Culture creates culture within the house system. Our main aim is to give every student the opportunity to have a wow moment. To go home and feel 10 feet tall. Education isn’t just in the classroom.”

This year's winners were eventually Keene/Thoresby (named after the KES original founder Thomas Thoresby in 1510 and a distinguished old boy of the school, Sir Benjamin Keene, who had been British Ambassador to the Court of Spain in the eighteenth century) by two points from last year’s winners Gloucester/Windsor with Edinburgh/York third and Lancaster/School fourth.

House lead Ross McNeil added: “The KES house system is steeped in unique royal and local tradition.

“We are proud of what we do and it’s all about giving all students opportunities to have moments they will always remember.

The school is nationally recognised by Sport England Secondary Teacher Training Hub and The Youth Sport Trust, for delivering outstanding extra opportunities for students to develop vital life skills in combination with having fun and being part of the school community.

Mr McNeil added: “Making a positive contribution to the house system is part of KES life and we are all extremely proud of its tradition and ever-evolving list of events. It drives the school and enables our house values to shine through, at all times.”

Principal Mr Hollingsworth added: “Our house system is engrained in our history, dating back to 1909, and is a major part of our school ethos, linking closely to all aspects of KES life.

“Through it, we promote our school values and our British values. These are more than just words on a wall at KES; They are who we are, they are what we do. We encourage our entire community to live and breathe these values as they reflect all that we believe in.

“Ultimately, we want our pupils to leave school knowing how to treat people and our house system helps us embed a culture of genuine mutual respect through competition and social interaction.

“The town of King's Lynn is steeped in history and at KES, we believe we are part of its legacy. Our house system instils a sense of identity amongst pupils and staff that helps inspire us to build on that legacy.”