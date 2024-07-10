The annual service in memory of those who served in the Gallipoli campaign of the First World War takes place on Saturday, August 3.

All Saints’ Church in Hillington Square, King’s Lynn, hosts the service every year, with guests from other nations affected by the conflict invited to attend, including Turkey, France, Australia and New Zealand.

Gathering to remember Gallipoli at a previous year’s service.

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland will be leading the service and will join international representatives in the laying of wreaths at the stained glass window dedicated to those who died in the conflict in 1915-1916.

The service is organised by the Gallipoli and Dardanelles International group. It takes place at 2.30pm for a 3pm start, and everyone is welcome to attend.