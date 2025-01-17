Lynn-based mobile bar hire company Best@Bars raised a bumper £13,070 for the town’s Purfleet Trust from a charity gala.

The gala marked the company’s 10th anniversary and was held at The Red Barn,South Runcton.

Best@Bar’s director, Matthew Barton said: “To achieve 10 years in business it takes a lot of hard work and dedication, however, you do need a little bit of luck along the way too.

From left, Paula Hall (Purfleet Trust), Maddie Tunmore (Best@Bars), Jacob Clark (Best@Bars), AJ Bonnett (WhataHoot), Richard Rockcliffe (Red Barn), Lorna Kitt (Loubear Events), Matthew Barton (Best@Bars), Ray Johnson (Purfleet Trust) and Kerry Barton (Best@Bars). Picture: R Journey Photography

“Recognising this, we wanted to mark the occasion by supporting individuals who don’t always get that little bit of luck and find themselves in very challenging situations.

Fundraising gala for the Purfleet Trust. Picture: R Journey Photography

“To raise the figure we did was beyond our wildest dreams, and we are incredibly humbled by the support from sponsors and fellow suppliers who helped us pull of such a successful event.”

Enjoying the gala. Picture: R Journey Photography

The event was supported by a number of businesses on the night including Loubear Events, Norfolk’s Edge, R Journey Photography, illusionist Dean Odell, Ropa Events, Vibes Video Disco, WhataHoot, Lacons Brewery, Duration Brewing and Cawston Press.

Enjoying the gala. Picture: R Journey Photography

The money raised from the gala will strengthen the ability of The Purfleet Trust to help the hundreds of people it supports every year in West Norfolk.

Entertainment. Picture: R Journey Photography

Purfleet Trust chief executive Paula Hall said: “We are delighted and overwhelmed by the support from Matt and his team at Best@Bars.

“The event managed to raise an incredible amount of money that will go so far in strengthening our support of our clients this year. Support from local businesses is so important to local charities such as Purfleet and we are looking forward to building on these relationships in the coming year.”

The Purfleet Trust, based at Lynn’s Austin Fields, supports the homeless.