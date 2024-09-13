An awards ceremony, which celebrates architectural excellence and craftsmanship, has been relaunched this year.

Nominations are now open for West Norfolk Mayor’s Mayor’s Design Awards, first launched 25 years ago.

Any project completed, including the landscaping, between April 1, 2022 and March 30, 2025 can be entered for an award being organised by the borough council in partnership with KL Magazine.

Flashback to the winners of the 2022 awards

Mayor Paul Bland is keen to relaunch the awards in his year of office and said: “These awards have been running for a quarter of a century. We have re-consulted with agents to rejuvenate the awards for 2025 following the unfortunate cancellation of the event earlier this year.

“I’m looking forward to recognising schemes that are innovative and attractive and that enhance our area.”

Architects, planners, planning agents, owners, parish councils or members of the public can nominate a scheme or development, with the permission of the owner.

Mr Bland added: “Please nominate and encourage others to nominate now. These prestigious awards, celebrate local architectural excellence and craftsmanship and highlight the role good design plays in making our community an attractive place to live and visit.”

The awards focus on small-scale works by local architects, designers and contractors, and the competition is split into the following categories: Extensions, conversions, Nnew single homes, groups or small residential developments, commercial schemes, workshops and industrial developments, landscaping and enhancement schemes, community amenities, repairs and refurbishments and craftsmanship.

Categories may change in respect of the types and numbers of schemes nominated, and all nominations will be assessed by the mayor and a panel of judges.

During the awards' history, an impressive array of schemes have been nominated. Judges have explored everything from skilful conversions to sympathetic new builds and innovative commercial architecture.

Anyone can nominate a building or scheme with the permission of the owner by completing an application form at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/mayorsdesignawards. Paper copies are also available at borough council offices and parish councils.

Entries close on April 18, 2025 and winners will be announced at a special award ceremony later next year.