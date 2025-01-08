Business owners and managers in West Norfolk are being encouraged to attend a free drop-in offering a range of support, information and advice from professionals and the chance to network with other like-minded businesses.

KLIC and Connect is returning to KLIC in King’s Lynn from 8.30am to midday on Tuesday, February 4. It will give existing or aspiring business owners and managers the chance to find out more about starting up, diversifying, growing or networking with other businesses.

There will also be information and advice on how innovation can help business scale up, available grants and support for upskilling and training staff.

The King's Lynn Innovation Centre. Picture: Paul Tibbs

Simon Ring, deputy borough council leader and cabinet member for business and culture, said: “These events have been well attended by the West Norfolk business community in the past and I’m pleased that we’re offering more business support in 2025.

“The borough council wants to help our businesses to grow and thrive and this is a great opportunity to find out what we can do for them.”

Various organisations will be on hand to talk to as well as provide information and advice, including: * Boost - who provide tailored individual support for 16–30-year-olds working with local employers. The project works with employers to develop their future workforce by upskilling their employees to have a positive impact on their industry through creating opportunities including work experience and apprenticeships.

The Boost project has developed a wide network of engagement with employers to offer opportunities for young people to raise aspirations, fund specialist training provision, inspire participants within industry, or into a particular career path. This provision includes employability support, basic and life skills, training, accredited courses and work experience.

* Chamber of Commerce – business networking and support across Norfolk.

* Connected Innovation – the innovation ecosystem across Norfolk and Suffolk that supports innovative businesses by connecting them with a network of support programmes, innovation hubs, cluster groups as well as finance and investment.

* College of West Anglia – with details on the commercial training available for employers and businesses.

* Federation of Small Businesses – networking and support across Norfolk.

* Innovate UK EDGE – provides bespoke support to high-growth, innovative, ambitious SMEs. It helps businesses to exploit innovation, source funding and finance and open new markets.

* MENTA – training, support and advice for individuals embarking on self-employment, planning to set-up a business, or within the first 12-months of launching a business.

* New Anglia Growth Hub – who can help businesses access a range of support services from hundreds of sources. The hub’s service is free and impartial and can help access grants (including Go Digital, Small Business Grant scheme), finance, international trade support and other specialist advice.

* Property team at the borough council – with information on properties and plots now available on the Lynn Enterprise Park.

Free copies of the new West Norfolk Business Support Guide will be available at the event which is open to current KLIC tenants and local businesses in the borough and general KLIC centre catchment area.

More information and free spots for this event can be booked at: west-norfolk.gov.uk/KLICandconnect

The next free business training session to be hosted by the growth hub - making LinkedIn work for your business - will be held at the same time. This session will be between 9.15am and 12.45pm.

This free training session must be booked in advance at eventbrite.co.uk/e/making-linkedin-work-for-your-business-tickets-1104602980249.

This event is made possible by the New Anglia Growth Hub, supported by the borough council and West Norfolk’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.