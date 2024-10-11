The buffet bar at Lynn railway station is hoping passengers will support its bid to be crowned the best in the World Cup of Stations 2024 competition.

People are being asked to vote in a one-day poll on Monday, October 14 for Alan Gajdzik and his Country Line buffet bar at the Great Northern station which is vying to be voted Britain’s Best Railway business.

The World Cup of Stations is organised by the Rail Delivery Group on behalf of train companies, and celebrates the importance of rail and its role in supporting communities, businesses and the economy.

WCOS Country Line - King's Lynn. Pictures: Govia Thameslink

With 48 stations fighting for the title, this year’s focus is on the businesses that make stations vital community hubs, driving local economies.

Alan Gajdzik at Country Line

Country Line Buffet Bar is a fabulous venue on the Great Northern network in a beautiful Grade II listed setting, serving up delicious bacon sandwiches and coffee, Govia Thameslink Railway said.

King's Lynn station entrance

Alan Gajdzik, 68, who lives in Lynn, has owned the buffet bar for 37 years, taking it over as part of the bakery Ridout’s which he once ran in the town. He gets up at 5am every day to open up at 5.30am.

Alan said: “We’ve a network of interesting customers from a wide area and that’s what makes the job. Half my trade is from people who could go to Norwich but come to King’s Lynn as it’s a quicker, slightly cheaper route to London, and they create an atmosphere you just can’t buy.

“These are people who don’t meet up very often and it’s a very friendly, very family orientated atmosphere here. Most of my staff have been with me for 10 years, so everyone knows one another. It’s quite homely.”

Voting is initially from 8am on October 14 at www.raildeliverygroup.com/WorldCupOfStations and is open until midnight. If Country Line makes it through this first round, the semi-final will be on October 17 and final the following day with the winner announced on October 21.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director at Govia Thameslink Railway which operates Great Northern trains, said: “Our station businesses are part of us and the communities we serve. We wish everyone of them shortlisted for this exciting contest all the very best!”

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive officer of Rail Delivery Group, said: “Local businesses in stations up and down the country are proving to be at the very heart of the communities they serve, and we want to shine a light on the very best stations in England, Scotland and Wales.

“All of the stations nominated are making a positive impact on their local community, and the variety of businesses at stations is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff, as well as the importance placed on supporting local businesses.”

Martin McTague, national chair at the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “Railway stations up and down the country are home to a huge range of small firms, serving their local community, regular commuters and day trippers on a daily basis. These businesses contribute such a lot to our local economies and are a great source of employment.

“Not only do railway stations house an array of businesses, they are vital for providing visitors with easy access to local high streets, upping footfall and fostering trade. This competition is a great way to shine a light on the excellent and varied small firms based in and around transport hubs across the UK, showcasing the products and services they have to offer.”

The contest begins as a new report from WPI Economics, commissioned by the Rail Delivery Group, finds that train passengers in the East of England spend on average £31 in towns and cities from which they depart and £7 per journey on local independent businesses inside stations. A total of 70 per cent of people agree that having a train station helps their local economy thrive.