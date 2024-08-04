A climate activist group has drawn attention to an ancient tree in West Norfolk in a bid to get it protected.

Extinction Rebellion’s Lynn and West Norfolk group recently made a trip to Gaywood to draw attention to a veteran tree.

The lime tree in the park is estimated to be around 150 years old and planted by the Bagge family.

The group gather at the tree in Gaywood

The climate group surrounded the tree with prayer flags to highlight its significance and “show thanks for the service trees offer”.

Jenny Walker, from Extinction Rebellion, said: “I’ve recently found out that there is no law to protect trees, yet as well as being beautiful they are very important to our wellbeing.

“They clean the air, prevent flooding, shelter a wide variety of wildlife, give us shade and have a cooling effect in towns. We have already lost so many.”

Some members dressed as trees for the event

The group said that prayer flags have been used throughout history to mark important locations and give respect to living beings in the area.

The group put up some information boards

Lynn and West Norfolk Extinction Rebellion is calling on the Government to put in place proper protection for ancient trees.