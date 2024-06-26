The Purfleet Trust, which supports the homeless, is appealing for toys which it plans to sell its summer event stalls.

The King’s Lynn-based charity is looking for good condition toys and children’s books. Anyone who is able to help can take their donations to the trust’s North Lynn Purfleet Pathways base at 56/57 Bergen Way. Alternatively, collection from workplaces can also be arranged.

The charity’s first event is at Norton Hill light railway in Snettisham on August 3 and 4 but in order to have time to sort the donations, they need to be collected by July 26.

The Purfleet Trust's donation coupon

Anyone wanting more information about the project can contact joywylie@purfleettrust.org.uk

All money raised will go towards supporting people experiencing homelessness in West Norfolk.