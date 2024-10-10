A week-long course dedicated to helping care leavers into work in adult social care is taking place later this month.

The course it free to join and open to Norfolk residents who are or have been looked after by a local authority.

The care academy is for care leavers who want to work in adult care but would like some basic training and a better understanding of the sector before applying for jobs.

Phil giving careers advice

Training is delivered at Lynn’s College of West Anglia campus and has been organised by Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support with funding from Norfolk County Council.

As well as completing a level 2 qualification, participants will get to meet a range of local care employers with job vacancies.

Phil Tilney, social care careers ambassador at Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for care leavers who would like to work in social care.

“Care work is so rewarding, and if you want a job that can make a real difference to people’s lives it is definitely the sector to join.”

The academy runs from Monday, October 28 until Friday, November 1. Anybody interested in taking part should call Phil on 01603 629211 or email info@norfolkandsuffolkcaresupport.co.uk