A care home is ending the year on a high as its catering team celebrates receiving a five-star rating in their latest inspection.

This prestigious rating, awarded by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to Amberley Hall Care Home in Lynn, highlights the exceptional standards upheld by the team.

The five-star commendation requires businesses to meet stringent criteria across three critical areas - the hygienic handling of food, the physical condition of facilities, and the management of food safety processes.

The catering team at Amberley Hall Care Home

Inspections are unannounced, with a focus on areas like cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, pest control, staff training, and system implementation.

Home manager Katy Hughes said: “Our catering team works tirelessly every day to provide exceptional home-cooked meals for our residents and visitors.

“It’s not just about excellent food, but also about their unwavering commitment to staying compliant with both new and existing regulations.

“The fact that our kitchen has retained its five-star rating is a testament to their diligence and professionalism. We’re incredibly proud of them all.”

The catering team’s consistent performance demonstrates their role in making Amberley Hall a place where residents can enjoy not only delicious meals but also peace of mind knowing that their health and safety are top priorities.