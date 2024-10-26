It’s Liberal Democrat Rob Colwell’s turn to write our weekly Friday Politics column, and he has concentrated on the railways…

Our impressive station café at the end of the line fought all the way to the final last week in the World Cup of Stations online competition by the Rail Delivery Group. A big thank you to Alan and his team who are clearly a cherished part of the town and greatly appreciated by residents and commuters over the decades.

With suggestions that the new government is considering changes to Tory cuts a year ago for HS2 and rumours of a start at Euston and going beyond Birmingham, I’m concerned about what impact this may have on promised funds for the Ely North Junction railway upgrade.

It has been a topic of discussion among transport advocates, residents and commuters alike for years. Considered a vital project to enhance connectivity and reduce congestion in the East of England, the initiative has been mired in delays and bureaucratic obstacles, leaving many questioning whether it will ever come to fruition.

Rob Colwell with Alan Gajdzik outside the Country Line Buffet Bar at Lynn's rail station

The Ely area serves as a crucial junction in the UK's rail network, linking key routes that facilitate both passenger and freight services. As the demand for rail travel continues to rise, especially in light of a nationwide push for greener transportation options, the need for an upgrade has never been more pressing. Plans to improve the infrastructure around Ely, including the upgrade of tracks and signalling systems, were initially laid out to address growing congestion issues, improve service reliability and enhance safety. However, despite these clear needs, tangible progress has hit the buffers.

While government bodies and ministers have announced ambitious transport plans and local MPs hail timetables of implementation, securing the necessary financial backing to turn these plans into reality is another matter entirely. Budget constraints, shifting political priorities and competing projects across the country have led to a situation where Ely’s upgrade has been consistently postponed. Transport Minister announcements may highlight the importance of such projects, but the lack of allocated resources has left local authorities and stakeholders frustrated.

The delays are having long-term implications for the region’s economy. With Ely being a strategic point in the rail network, any stagnation in upgrades risks increased journey times and reduced service frequency, discouraging both commuters and businesses from utilising rail services. I fear this is stifling economic growth in an area that relies heavily on efficient transportation links.

Lynn Railway Station

Commuters, too, have voiced their dissatisfaction. Many feel the brunt of the lack of progress on a daily basis, facing overcrowded trains and longer-than-necessary travel times. The frustration among passengers is palpable, as the anticipated improvements seem perpetually out of reach and a clear failure by local MPs over the last few decades.

As we look ahead, the track for the Ely railway upgrade remains unclear. Stakeholders continue to advocate for the project, emphasising its importance for the region's transport infrastructure and economic health. However, without a firm commitment from the government in the Autumn Budget to allocate now the necessary resources and streamline planning processes, the hope for progress will continue to fade.

Norfolk County Council’s Rail Prospectus consultation ended this week. All-day half-hourly longer trains, King’s Lynn South Parkway station, smoother track, Hunstanton Line and direct non-stop King’s Lynn to Norwich via an Ely spur were all some of the points I raised. While the need for improved rail services in the region is undeniable, the ongoing lack of progress raises critical questions about how transportation priorities are set and fulfilled in the UK. Until decisive action is taken, Ely will remain a symbol of stalled ambition in the face of growing demand for modern, efficient rail transport.