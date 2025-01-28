The charity chosen to take on Lynn’s historic library will be sure to continue the “excellent work” it is currently doing, a councillor has said.

Norfolk County Council announced yesterday that The Garage Trust, which already has a centre in the Vancouver Quarter, will be entrusted with the Carnegie building.

They will work together to come to a final agreement, subject to the necessary checks, and look set to move into the London Road building when its facilities are moved over to a new multi-use community hub later this year.

The Garage Trust will take on the Carnegie library in Lynn

The cultural charity is dedicated to transforming lives through the arts, and is expected to offer both free and paid-for programmes.

Cllr Lesley Bambridge, who represents the Lynn North and Central ward on the county council, said: “The Garage Trust has been doing some excellent work in the King’s Lynn area through The Workshop and the new venture will be a continuation of what many people, both young and old, have had the opportunity to take part in for a while now.”

Among the other community groups The Garage Trust saw off competition from was the newly-formed Margery Kempe Trust.

It had aimed to establish a dedicated centre in the Carnegie for “life writing and storytelling” to celebrate the people of Lynn through their personal stories, while also celebrating the town as the birthplace of the first autobiography written in English.