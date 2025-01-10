Rail passengers planning to use the East Coast Main Line later this month and early February are being warned engineering work will mean a disruption to some services.

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel as London’s King’s Cross station will be closed on January 25 and 26 and again on and February 1 and 2 for improvements to the track, drainage and overhead lines as part of preparatory work for the East Coast Digital Programme, which will deliver more reliable, greener journeys through the introduction of in-cab digital signalling.

There will be no Thameslink or Great Northern services between London and Peterborough with replacement buses and shuttle trains between Royston and Lynn.

East Coast Digital Programme work being carried out. Picture: Network Rail

Simon Pumphrey, Network Rail infrastructure director, said: “The work our teams will be carrying out over both these weekends goes well beyond regular maintenance tasks.

“This work is carefully planned to maximise the time when there are track closures, allowing us to undertake several projects at once and avoiding more frequent track closures.

“We’re sorry to passengers affected by the disruption and thank them for their patience as we make improvements that will help make the railway more reliable.”

Jenny Saunders, Govia Thameslink Railway’s customer service director, said: “We’d like to thank passengers for their patience during upgrade works to bring you more reliable journeys on the East Coast Main Line.

“It means we’ll be running a significantly altered service on our Thameslink and Great Northern routes north of London, over two weekends at the end of January and start of February.

“We’ve arranged replacement buses, shuttle trains between Royston and King’s Lynn, and ticket acceptance on other routes to help you complete your journeys.

“Please check one of the online journey planners before you travel and allow extra time to reach your destination.”

A shuttle train service will run from Royston to Cambridge/Lynn on Saturdays January 25 and February 1 and a shuttle service on Sundays January 26 and February 2, from Letchworth to Cambridge/Lynn.

There will be rail replacement bus services for those travelling from Peterborough. Check before you travel at: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/journey-planner/