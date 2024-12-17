A Soroptimist club has donated more than 100 glasses cases to a town’s hospital.

King’s Lynn’s local Soroptimist Club - a women’s organisation - made the donation to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after hearing that they were needed for patients who had been admitted into its care.

Club president Karen Wadham said: “During a visit to the QEH, one of our members learnt that the hospital was collecting glasses cases so that when people are admitted they have somewhere safe to put their spectacles.

Some of the glasses cases donated to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

“As 2024 is the 90th anniversary of Soroptimist International being in Great Britain and Ireland, we decided to use the milestone as a target.

“This way, the club has participated in the international 90 for 90 years challenge.”

Staff and students from the College of West Anglia in Lynn helped the club with the project and donated 51 cases.

Karen added: “Our members have given the rest, getting friends and family involved too. This was a real joint effort and a great way to mark a milestone for our organisation.

“We are looking forward to celebrating 50 years of the club in Lynn in 2026, so this was a great way to kick off our celebrations.”