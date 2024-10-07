The College of West Anglia held its ‘Operation Inspire’ careers fair at Alive Lynnsport, the college’s specialist sports campus.

Aimed at equipping Public Protective Services and Sports students with first-hand insights into potential career paths, the event brought together key industry representatives, from the fitness sector, RAF, Royal Navy and public services, all eager to share their expertise and knowledge.

Students were given the opportunity to learn about the diverse range of roles within each field. Whether it was discussing the physical demands of a career in fitness, understanding the commitment required for military service, or exploring the many avenues within local public services, the fair offered students a comprehensive view of their future career options.

Some students got active at the fair

The college is dedicated to providing students with real-world experiences and says Operation Inspire was a key part of that mission. The event not only allowed students to gather valuable information but also inspired many to pursue careers in public protective services, with a renewed understanding of the different paths available to them.

Principal David Pomfret said: ”It was our fourth annual Operation Inspire event and it’s a great careers event for our Sports and Public Protective Services students. We had a whole range of both military and wider uniformed services as well as universities here, just to help our students think about next steps, careers and inspire them. What a fabulous opportunity for our students to engage with.”

Placement and careers co-ordinator Becky Davis added: “The reason we run it right at the beginning of the year is to inspire our students. The idea is that we are able to get employers in from different industries e.g. military, fitness and local services, so students can see what they are working towards. Every year we have so many local employers and universities and it’s such a positive event.”

Having fun at the careers fair

Even the principal got in on the action

The college is hosting open events throughout October and November, where people can find out more about their courses, including public protective services and sports.