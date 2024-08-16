A former dessert venue looks set to be transformed into a business selling unique gifts and tasty snacks.

Signs have been put up in the old WaffleOpolis premises on Tower Street in Lynn saying that two new brands are “coming soon”.

The first, named Outrageous, promises to sell “shockingly good gifts”.

A new gift shop looks like it is coming to Lynn

Meanwhile, Renegades is advertising food such as burgers and “loaded spuds”.

It appears as though both will be operating from the same building, which is next door to the popular Liquor & Loaded.

The premises were last in use as WaffleOpolis’ second venue in the town, with the other - which is still open - on the Saturday Market Place.

The business is owned by Gary Kerr, who also runs the Liquor and Loaded restaurant.