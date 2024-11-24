A King’s Lynn-based company has scooped a top travel industry award for the fifth consecutive year.

The Railway Touring Company in Estuary Road has been named Best Small Travel Company for Rail Holidays in the 2024 British Travel Awards in which more than 1.2 million votes were cast.

It is the fifth top award in a row for the business which in 2019, 2022 and 2023 was voted Best Small Travel Company for Rail Holidays and in 2019 Best Small Specialist Interest Holiday Company. Awards were not held in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Railway Touring Company team with Kelly Osborne, centre.

Established in 1997, The Railway Touring Company research and craft holiday itineraries encompassing the great railway journeys of the UK, Europe and beyond and run more than 80 main line steam day trips in the UK each year.

“It is incredible to receive this accolade once again,” said Kelly Osborne, the company’s managing director.

“Thanks to all our wonderful customers for voting for us. Also, a big thank you to everyone at The Railway Touring Company and our partners across the world who work so hard to make our rail-themed holidays so memorable.”

British Travel Awards director of events and partnerships, Lorraine Barnes Burton, said: “The Railway Touring Company is to be sincerely congratulated on the achievement in winning the Best Small Travel Company for Rail Holidays Award.

“Ultimately, it is the travelling public who decide the winners by voting for the travel companies they consider the best in the business. The British Travel Awards is the largest awards programme in the UK and to win a gold accolade is truly an achievement to be proud of.”

Kelly added: “Looking ahead, 2025 is set to be another special year. 2025 is the 200th anniversary of the modern railway and we have announced a number of steam specials to celebrate this major milestone. In 1825 George Stephenson’s steam-powered Locomotion No. 1 travelled 26 miles between Shildon, Darlington and Stockton. Our celebratory trains will be part of a year-long series of Railway 200 activities and events across the UK.”