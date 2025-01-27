Special medals have been presented to two dedicated members of a cadet organisation.

At a recent cadet evening at the Lynn headquarters, Mike Lister, chairperson of 42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron Royal Air Force Cadets’ civilian welfare committee, presented a significant symbol of service to Pauline Petch and Gail Jupe.

Before the assembled cadets, at the evening’s final parade, the unit’s commanding officer Flight Lieutenant Pauline Petch, and one of her civilian Instructors, Gail Jupe received Coronation medals.

Coronation Medal presentation to Flt Lt Pauline Petch. Picture: MOD

Flt Lt Petch has served 22 years in uniform with the cadets, the last 20 as 42F squadron’s commanding officer and she will be standing down during 2025. Prior to that she had been a civilian committee member on the squadron before becoming a civilian instructor and then progressing into uniform roles.

Gail Jupe receives her Coronation Medal from Mike Lister, chairperson of the civilian welfare committee. Picture: MOD

Civilian instructor (CI) Gail Jupe joined the air cadets as a CI in 1997 before progressing into uniform. She became the commanding officer of Swaffham Squadron until 2005 when she became a Wing staff officer, holding a number of key roles until 2023 when she resigned her commission. At this point, still wanting to support the young cadets, she again returned to being a civilian instructor.

Mike told the assembled cadets he “was privileged to be able to present the medals to two extremely dedicated people”.

Like Pauline and Gail, Mike has been volunteering with the town’s air cadets since 1998 when he joined the squadron’s civilian welfare committee. Its chairperson for the last 20 years, Mike said: “You soon realise what an amazing youth organisation the air cadets is, and what fantastic activities and opportunities it opens up for our young people. And just as importantly the same applies to those adults who choose to become involved, it’s infectious. Helping and watching these youngsters mature and grow in confidence also gains the adult volunteers new skills as well.”