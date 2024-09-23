There were thrills and spills galore when home-made crazy karts gathered speed as they negotiated a challenging downhill coastal course.

The annual Hunstanton Soap Box Derby was a rip-roaring success with the course made a little slippery on Sunday following a spell of rain.

This didn’t stop crowds from gathering to watch the action and show their appreciation for the efforts both of the organisers and the competitors.

Winner of the adult section of the race in a storming 30 seconds was Apex Legend, with Team ‘Eggy’ Going to the Sea runner-up just a second behind, and Nutterz in third.

The under 16 section saw a win for Ram Racing in 43 seconds followed by King’s Lynn Police Cadets in second place.

The veterans award (those aged from 50) saw Nutty’s Speed Shop race to a win in 31 seconds, followed by Birkin’s Boys with the same time but placed second based on a slower second run, and Team Devil 2 in third.

Some of the trophy winners

Under 13s winner was Team Devil Juniors in 59 seconds. The Concours d’ Elegance award for the best looking kart went to Hunstanton Fire Station and the fastest racing time overall winner was Apex Legend.

As well as the racing there was live music on The Green and a trophy presentation ceremony. The soap box derby is part of West Norfolk Council’s programme of free events.

Winners, racers and some of the crowds captured by photographer Matthew Usher.

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland waves the chequered flag

