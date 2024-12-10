A town centre dessert shop has moved into its sister business’s building as it says the need for new space has grown.

Neighbouring shops Waffleopolis and The Experiment, both owned by Gary Kerr and Jaimie Manning, have now switched around in Lynn.

Waffleopolis opened in The Experiment’s former premises on the Saturday Market Place yesterday with elements of The Experiment’s menu to be introduced at Waffleopolis including tarts, cookies and crumbles, in addition to the sweet treats it served before such as bubble waffles, crepes and milkshakes.

The businesses have swapped buildings - pictured before the switch. Picture: Waffleopolis

In a recent post on Facebook, the team behind Waffleopolis said: “Waffleopolis is evolving - literally and deliciously!

“Not only will we be moving into a bigger space (right next door… we are switching buildings with The Experiment) but we’re bringing some of the most popular creations from The Experiment with us!

“Think: mouth-watering tarts, irresistible cookies, and more sweet treats joining our signature waffles.”

Regarding the need for the move, they said: “We need more room to whip up all these new goodies, and our new space will make sure every bite is worth the wait.”

“But this isn’t the end for The Experiment... it’s just the next chapter. So here’s the fun part: What do YOU think The Experiment should ‘experiment’ with next?” they added.

It comes after Gary and Jaimie’s other businesses, Renegade Spudz and Liquor & Loaded, announced that they had merged in a bid to reduce overheads.

"While we’re currently focusing on expanding our offerings, we’re also gathering feedback from our customers on what they’d like to see next,” the pair said.

“Stay tuned for more delicious updates coming soon.”