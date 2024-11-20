Have you found something interesting like a metal object, coin, piece of pottery or flint?

Lynn Museum is inviting people to bring their finds to the museum next Saturday, November 30 when the Finds Identification and Recording Service will be on hand to take a look.

Beth Kierman, front of house supervisor at the museum, said: “We had a fantastic response to our last Finds Day in the summer, with some fascinating objects being identified and recorded. We are thrilled to be able to bring this service to the people of King’s Lynn once again.”

A selection of archaeological finds. Image courtesy of the Finds Identification and Recording Service

Admission to the museum is free during the winter months, but pre-booking is recommended for the event. The Finds team will be in attendance between 11am and 4pm.

Lynn Museum is open for general admission 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday. Visits can be booked in advance via the website or by contacting the museum.

For more information call 01553 775001 or email lynn.museum@norfolk.gov.uk