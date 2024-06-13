A King’s Lynn school’s drama studio has a new look following a £17,000 refurbishment of seating after 24 years of constant use.



Springwood High School’s 140-seater studio was created in 2000 to provide a home for the school’s theatre group, which had been formed almost a decade earlier.



“Kinetic Theatre started in 1991 with a small group of students performing Murder in the Cathedral,” explained Pete Cuss, assistant head and head of Year 8 at Springwood.

Springwood High School's new-look drama studio. Picture: Ian Burt

“So far, there have been 38 different plays performed, with well over 1,000 students directly involved over the years. It’s not just Springwood’s drama students that enjoy the venue, as it is also used for many other activities at the school, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.



“In 2000, it was converted from a rather drab school hall into a small but very flexible drama studio. Lighting, sound and wraparound drapes were installed and – most importantly – tiered seating was installed. This transformed the space into a very useful performance venue.



“It is used not only for drama productions, but daily as a teaching room and often for concerts, talent shows, lectures, and meetings.”



“The seating needed reupholstering and padding from years of audience wear and tear,” added Mr Cuss. “It survived constant, daily use for 24 years, but has now been replaced.”