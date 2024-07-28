A 35-year-old who allegedly showed police a fake Greek driving licence has had his case to crown court.

Yuliyan Sashev appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and no plea was entered.

The court heard from prosecutor Stephen Munton, who said that on March 9, Sashev was driving in Lynn when he was stopped by police in Lidl car park.

The Lidl store off Railway Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

When asked to supply his driving licence, Sashev said that he didn’t have it on him and showed officers a picture of the identity card on his mobile phone.

Officers took Sashev to his home address, where he provided the licence. Suspicions were raised by officers and the card was sent off for further examination.

Inspections showed that Sashev’s licence was fake.

Mr Munton said that Sashev told officers he paid 3,000 euros in Greece to avoid having to take a driving theory test as he struggles with literacy.

He claimed to have taken a legitimate driving test and thought his licence was real.

Sashev, of Mount Pleasant Road in Wisbech, was also charged with driving without insurance and without a licence.

He was sent to Norwich Crown Court by magistrates at a date yet to be confirmed.

He was released on conditional bail.