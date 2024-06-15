The solicitor of a drug-driver said that his client had only taken the Class B drug for medical reasons.

Ian Woodford, 39, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted driving above the specified drug limit.

Prosecutor Amir Khan said that the offence took place on the A47 Pullover Road in Lynn on January 21.

The A47 Pullover Road at Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Police had reason to stop Woodford, who was driving a VW T-Cross. He was asked if he had drank alcohol or taken drugs.

Woodford said he had taken cannabis and has it medically prescribed to him.

A drugs test was carried out which came back with a reading of 3mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - a cannabis breakdown - per 100ml of blood. The legal limit to drive is 2mcg.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said that Woodford has a number of health issues and cannabis helps alleviate the symptoms.

“His plea indicates his honesty - he’s in an awkward position. He thought he had done everything required by the law by having the drug prescribed,” Mr Sorrell said.

Woodford, of Mytle Avenue in Peterborough, had previously committed a drink-driving offence in 2017.

On Thursday, he was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £80.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £45.