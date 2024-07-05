Emergency services were called to help rescue a dog that had got into difficulty in the water at Lynn’s South Quay yesterday.

The Coastguard received reports of the incident on the River Great Ouse at about 5pm, with Hunstanton and Sutton Bridge Coastguard Rescue Teams, the RNLI lifeboat from Hunstanton and firefighters all sent to the scene.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We assisted the Coastguard after a dog entered the water.

Emergency services were called to help rescue a dog that had got into difficulty in the water at Lynn’s South Quay yesterday (Stock image)

“It appears as though the dog was rescued and returned to the owner.”

Police were also called to the South Quay at 5.10pm to assist the fire service.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Coastguard said that safety advice was given to the dog’s owners and Lynn harbour was also informed.

The spokesperson also provided some tips on coastal safety for dog owners to prevent any further accidents:

“Canine companions love going for ‘walkies’ and not much beats a trip to the coast. But sadly, many dogs die each year after running over cliff edges.

“Dogs are easily distracted by all the exciting sounds and smells on a coastal walk and often may want to chase a bird or an animal.

“It's safer to keep your dog on a lead when out walking along the coast. It’s also better for the local wildlife, especially during spring and summer when ground nesting birds are breeding at the coast.”

They have provided the following advice to reduce the risks:

- Always keep dogs on a lead at the coast, especially near cliff edges.

- If they get stuck on a ledge, in mud or swept out to sea, don’t go after them - most dogs make it back safely, but you might not.

- If someone is in danger trying to reach a dog call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Reporting by Beatrice Feaviour