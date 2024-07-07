An experienced Rotarian has taken on the role of president of one of Lynn’s clubs.

John Leonard has been announced as the new president of Lynn’s Priory Rotary Club during a handover ceremony at Knights Hill last week.

John joined the club as an associate member in 2014 on a trial basis, and became a full member in 2016.

John Leonard (left) is the new president of Lynn's Priory Rotary Club. He is pictured with former president Paul Batterham

He joined a working party to propose ways of modernising the club in 2018, and took on the post of club service chair in 2023.

Handing over to John, outgoing President Paul Batterham reflected on his year at the helm, and wished him well for the coming year.

In Paul’s year, the club has been very active with fundraising events, working on environmental projects locally and internationally, engaging with youth projects, and enjoying a full social programme with partners.

John promised to build on this and pledged his full support to all members old and new.