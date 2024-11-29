Dozens of firefighters were called to a large scrap metal fire at a business on Alexandra Dock in Lynn last night.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service advised residents near Edward Benefer Way to keep windows and doors closed while its crews dealt with the blaze, which was reported at around 10.40pm.

Crews from Lynn, Terrington, Sandringham, Hunstanton, Fakenham, Aylsham, Hingham and Sheringham were called to the scene to tackle the fire.

Dozens of firefighters were called to a large scrap metal fire at a business on Alexandra Dock in Lynn last night. Picture: Rebecca Evans

In a post on Facebook just before midnight, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please be aware we are currently dealing with a large fire in Kings Lynn.

“Residents nearby Edward Benefer Way are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”

At 7.20am this morning, the service said that the incident had been scaled back to one appliance and the advice to keep windows and doors shut was no longer in effect.

The service thanked residents for their support.

Ambulance crews and police were also called to the scene last night.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said that its officers were called by the fire service at 10.54pm to reports of a “pile of mixed rubbish” which was alight.

She said the force helped with the management of the area and had left the scene by 12.20am.