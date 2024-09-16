A racing driver is feeling proud after his mortgage business celebrated its first anniversary.

Ryan Bensley, 40, set up Mortgage Synergy on the North Lynn Industrial Estate, using his eight years of industry experience, back in October 2023.

Although admitting it has been hard, a year on, the company has arranged £91,602,736 worth of lending for West Norfolk.

Kay Gayton, Dale Farnham, Tatiana Dring and Ryan Bensley

“The way the team have learnt so quickly, especially Tatiana, who came to us as a trainee, is so good,” said Mr Bensley, who recently made his TCR UK Touring Car Championship debut with Pro Alloys Racing.

Mortgage Synergy has received a five-star Google review, which the racer says is a “testament” to the work they do.

However, for Mr Bensley, it is not just about the company. He remains passionate about supporting the community as the business grows, which is one of the reasons he is currently sponsoring the West Lynn Under 7s football team and the Reffley Youth FC’s Under 10s.

“I heard a saying somewhere that if you do well you also have to do good,” he added.

Since starting up, Mr Bensley said there have been exciting changes to the business - one being the welcoming of administration support Laura Murray, who has worked previously in financial services.

“We’re very professional and we’re very good at what we do,” he said.

“We’ve started to cast our net a bit further, covering places such as Dersingham, Hunstanton, Wisbech and Downham Market, but we still have a lot to go out in Lynn.”

The team hopes that the business can continue to grow alongside its client base.