Families visiting Lynn during half-term will be able to take part in a dragon-themed trail – with the chance to win a prize.

Between October 26 and November 3, 11 hand-drawn dragons, created by children attending the St George’s Guildhall Dragon Arts Saturday Art Club, can be found in the windows of shops and businesses along the High Street.

The colourful artworks each contain a letter for people to write down on the trail form which can be collected from the Tourist Information Centre at Stories of Lynn in the Saturday Market Place.

Some of the colourful artwork

All 11 letters combined make the name of someone from folklore who is associated with a dragon.

Completed forms can then be handed back to the Tourist Information Centre for the chance to win one of a limited number of gift vouchers which will be given out at random.

The dragon trail, which is taking place ahead of the Dragon Festival to be held at St George’s Guildhall on November 3, has been organised and funded by Discover King’s Lynn, the King’s Lynn BID, in collaboration with St George’s Guildhall.

Discover King’s Lynn manager Vicky Etheridge said: “The dragon pictures are bright, colourful, unusual, and exotic, and we are so grateful to the children for their fantastic artwork which forms the basis of our trail.

“The dragon trail is a fun activity for half-term, and also offers the opportunity for people to win a great prize. And, it links in to the fantastic Dragon Festival that St George’s Guildhall has planned next month.

“The trail offers another way for people to enjoy our town centre over the half-term, and I am sure that the delightful pictures will raise a smile.”

Creative director of the Guildhall, Tim Fitzhigham, added: “‘There’s a long history of Dragons in King’s Lynn. We like to celebrate the long history of Dragons at the Guildhall in our Dragon Festival on November 3rd this year. We’re thrilled to have partnered with Discover King’s Lynn in this exciting and fun dragon trail: get involved, hunt the dragons and we’ll see you all at Dragon Festival.”

Trail forms can be collected from the Tourist Information Centre during opening times 10am to 4.30pm weekdays.