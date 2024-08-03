Home   News   Article

King’s Lynn Priory Rotary Club boosts funds raised for Little Miracles from garden party

By Lucy Carter
Published: 06:00, 03 August 2024

Efforts from a garden party fundraiser held in aid of a children’s charity in Lynn have been boosted by a Rotary club.

Earlier this month, Lynn’s Priority Rotary Club held a garden party to raise funds for charity Little Miracles - which helps families with young children who have additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

A total of £900 was raised from the event, and the club since decided to round this amount up to £1,200.

Little Miracles was given £1,200 from Lynn's Priory Rotary Club

The money will help fund a day out for Little Miracles children and families.

