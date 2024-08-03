King’s Lynn Priory Rotary Club boosts funds raised for Little Miracles from garden party
Published: 06:00, 03 August 2024
Efforts from a garden party fundraiser held in aid of a children’s charity in Lynn have been boosted by a Rotary club.
Earlier this month, Lynn’s Priority Rotary Club held a garden party to raise funds for charity Little Miracles - which helps families with young children who have additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.
A total of £900 was raised from the event, and the club since decided to round this amount up to £1,200.
The money will help fund a day out for Little Miracles children and families.