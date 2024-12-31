“Gobsmacked,” “excited” and “truly honoured” were some of the words a Lynn businessman has used after he was awarded an MBE by the king.

Captain Fawcett is the brainchild of Richard Finney, who founded his men’s grooming business at his kitchen table in Terrington St Clement in 2010.

Since then, Richard has expanded his business, which is based in Lynn, globally, after travelling solo to 27 countries over 10 weeks on his motorbike meeting new customers.

Richard Finney, owner and founder of Captain Fawcett's

Through Captain Fawcett, Richard has also helped charities over the years, including an annual BarbersRide charity motorcycle ride, co-founded with Xavier Berrell and Colin Petrie.

The charity event is entering its ninth consecutive year and has raised more than £180,000 for children’s charities Alder Hey, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital and Make-a-Wish.

Now, Richard, 67, has been honoured with the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2025 New Year Honours List in recognition of his contribution to international trade and to charity.

Richard Finney, creator of Captain Fawcetts, has received an MBE

Richard, who still lives in Terrington, said it was a struggle keeping his honour a secret for around a month.

He said: “I am truly honoured to have been awarded ‘Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire’ - huzzah!

“However, this highly esteemed accolade should and will be shared, I am but the conductor of a hugely professional and incredibly creative orchestra of talent that has in turn contributed so much to Captain Fawcett’s ongoing success.”

Captain Fawcett has now expanded to 48 countries and earned a reputation for its award-winning products.

Richie Finney, Captain Fawcett's owner at the Lynn News Mayor's Business Awards

Richard explained he was inspired to carry out his motorbike tour to customers to “make connections” with them face-to-face.

He put his award down to the help of his team and staff who worked for and previously worked for him.

Richard added: “It’s important that you surround yourself with a motivated team who both subscribe and add to the brand ethos and believe in it as fiercely as you.

“Getting this formula right will result in the remarkable. Teams grow, and people come and go, however, every individual adds to the creative whole. This honour isn’t mine alone; it belongs to my stalwart companions who share the weight and lift one another when we stumble. Step by step, we press on together.”

Life is not slowing down yet for Richard, who plans on celebrating his award with a cream tea at Castle Rising, as he is set to carry out an eight-week tour of the United States of America on a Harley Davidson.

“I left school at 15, people said I would do no good. But now with hard work and determination, I’ve got there,” Richard said.