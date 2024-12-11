A member of a well-known men’s group has been busy creating homes for hedgehogs.

Alan Bond, who is a member of Lynn’s Men’s Shed, has built a total of 50 hedgehog houses for people to buy to give the creatures a sheltered place to hibernate.

Alan is a founder member of the Men’s Shed, which supports men through health and wellbeing issues.

Alan Bond with one of the hedgehog houses he designed and built

Customers across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire have come to buy one of Alan’s hedgehog houses, selling out and raising £1,000 for Shed funds.

The group has now been busy preparing and making stock for Christmas.

The design of the house is his own and Alan was assisted by fellow member David Frost.

Lynn’s Men’s Shed is located at Saunders Yard on Austin Street.

The shed is affiliated to the wider UK Men’s Shed Association which recently visited parliament to drive awareness of male wellbeing.