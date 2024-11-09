WEST NORFOLK

Burnham Market: 24/01876/F, Fairview Cottage, Docking Road, demolition of single-storey entrance porch. Construction of new two-storey side extension, and single-storey rear extension;

24/01922/LDP, Apple Tree Cottage And Beech Tree Cottage, 8 Sussex Farm Lane And 9 Sussex Farm Lane, application for a Lawful Development Certificate for a proposed amalgamation of Beech Tree Cottage and Apple Tree Cottage, Sussex Farm Lane;

The following planning applications have been submitted

24/01948/PACU5, Hello Sweetie, 17 Ulph Place, notification for prior approval for continued ground floor class E use to roadside elevation and first floor residential use to two bed flat with rear access - Schedule 2, Part 3, Class G;

24/01951/F, 4 The Burnhams, Church Walk, proposed outbuilding (garden room).

Burnham Overy: 24/01890/F, Glebe Wood, Gong Lane, alterations and extensions to existing house and proposed replacement garage.

Clenchwarton: 24/01898/F, 26 Ferry Road, retrospective application for: The construction of a Koi Carp pond with the associated structure and equipment within the garden;

24/01954/F, 35 Station Road, proposed two storey and single storey rear extension and new front porch.

Dersingham: 24/01396/NMA_1, 5 White Horse Drive, non-material amendment to planning permission 24/01396/F: Extension & alterations to dwelling;

24/01910/F, 4 Pansey Drive, single storey rear extension and associated works together with loft conversion and Front Porch;

24/01913/F, 10 Senters Road, variation of condition 2 of planning consent 20/00973/F: First floor extension and alterations to dwelling, and proposed cart shed.

Downham Market: 24/01895/F, Mallards, 19 Park Lane, front and side extensions to existing bungalow;

24/01955/F, 4 Collingwood Road, single storey rear extension to existing bungalow.

Emneth: 24/01883/O, Land NW of 52, Elmside, outline application with some matters reserved for proposed single storey dwelling;

24/01914/F, Morrisons Service Station, 40 Elm High Road, removal of the existing car wash, erection of a single storey extension to the existing petrol filling stations sales building, raising the height of the PFS canopy and the creation of an electric vehicle charging zone, jet wash facilities, substation, LV panel and associated works.

Harpley: 24/01886/LB, The Round House, Mill Road, retrospective: Removal of existing staircase / replace new staircase in existing position.

Heacham: 24/01894/F, Heacham Social Club, 13 Station Road, replacement and enlargement of Fencing to Existing 3g Sports surface including new enclosure of existing Petanque Court;

24/01904/F, Orchard House, 66 School Road, proposed replacement balcony;

24/01927/F, 53 South Beach, retrospective planning application for the external raised terrace area.

Holme next the Sea: 24/01919/F, The Barn, 2 Main Road, garage conversion.

Hunstanton: 24/01788/A, Golden Lion Hotel, 1 The Green, installation of new signage;

24/01911/F, 59 Collingwood Road, extension and alterations to dwelling;

24/01941/F, 56 Westgate, replacement shop front, including bay windows, new hardstanding and railings;

24/01949/F, 17 Annes Drive, extensions and alterations to dwelling.

King's Lynn: 24/01867/LB, The Body Shop, 52 High Street, Listed Building Application: Redecoration to shopfront including illuminated signage together with the internal fit out to form new shop;

22/00969/NMA_1, Land At E563315 N319331 South of Georgia Court, Hardwick Industrial Estate, non- matrial amendment to planning consent 22/00969/F-Erection of light industrial units, offering both office and storage space for small to medium enterprises operating under Class E (g), B2 and B8;

24/01943/CM, 46 New Conduit Street, cm application: Part retrospective application for the partial demolition of existing retail, parking and nightclub building. Change of use, alterations, deep retrofit/refurbishment into Multi User Community Hub (MUCH) to include new libraries (Use Class F1(d)), office (Use Class E(g)(i)), community and activity spaces (Use Class F2(b)). Alterations to building form include cladding to external facades, new roof profile, atrium and roof mounted PV arrays and rooflights and roof accessed plant equipment, landscaping, new cycle provision, and associated works: Norfolk County Council, Director of Property;

24/01937/F, 152 Wootton Road, proposed garden room and outdoor kitchen.

North Creake: 24/01784/F, 55 Burnham Road, new highway entrance & on-site parking;

24/01938/F, 38A Church Street, house renovation and replacement rear extension.

North Runcton: 24/01903/F, Newlands, 23 The Green, erection of single-storey rear extension, front porch, and extension of hipped roof (to replace existing flat roof), rendering external walls, and replacing external windows / doors.

Old Hunstanton: 24/01918/F, Greenbank, 12 Old Hunstanton Road, extension and alterations to dwelling.

Pentney: 24/01902/F, Cedar Wood Lodge, Back Road, construction of proposed annex accommodation for a family member.

Ringstead: 24/01939/F, Copper Lodge, 1 Jacobs Yard, variation of condition number 13 attached to planning permission 24/00639/F: Variation of condition number 2 attached to planning permission: 21/00546/FM: 10 dwelling proposal comprising 6 buildings on a brown field site.

Sedgeford: 24/01924/F, Cole Green House, Fring Road, variation of condition 2 and removal of conditions 3, 4 and 5 attached to planning permission 23/00607/F: Proposed single storey side extension to create link between house and annexe.

Snettisham: 24/01748/F, 58 Park Lane, retrospective: To build a garden room from timber construction.

South Wootton: 24/01908/LDP, 52 Ullswater Avenue, lawful development certificate-a hard-standing is required to support the mobile home at a depth of 200-250mm deep and a maximum size of 11m x 6m, and will be placed in the back garden.

Stow Bardolph: 24/01950/F, 15 Hootens Row, Barroway Drove, proposed dwelling.

Terrington St Clement: 24/01885/F, 20 Hay Green Road North, conversion of existing garage to annex accommodation for family use together with a small extension.

Tilney St Lawrence: 24/01698/F, Duncans Nursery, Lynn Road, siting of 8 mobile homes for Holiday accommodation.

Titchwell: 24/01917/LDP, 9 And 10 Main Road, application for a Lawful Development Certificate for a proposed amalgamation of 9 and 10 Main Road, Titchwell.

Walpole Highway: 24/01871/F, Ivy House, West Drove South, replacement outbuilding for office and treatment room.

Watlington: 24/01826/F, 167 Station Road, the proposed works include removal of the subsiding part of the bungalow and rebuild like-for like. There will be two additional sun tunnels to the new roof and two replacement PVC windows to match existing.

Wimbotsham: 24/01928/F, Chingola, 9 Honey Hill, proposed rear and side single storey extensions and construction of garage.

SOUTH HOLLAND

Sutton Bridge: H18-0918-24, 28 Bridge Road, proposed two-storey rear extension and internal alterations to create additional bedroom and sun room;

H18-0915-24, Rear of 210 New Road, details of scheme to deal with contamination of land or pollution of controlled waters (Condition 7 of H18-0452-24).