EXHIBITIONS

Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.

True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.

Corn Exchange King's Lynn

Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.

Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.

FAMILY

Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.

Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.

Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.

Sandringham: Sandringham House, gardens, church, parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.

Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.

FUNDRAISING

Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.45pm.

Downham: Discover Downham: Downham: Friday, October 25, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lynn: Corn Exchange: Theatre:

Friday, October 4, 7.30pm, Walk Like a Man, £28

Sunday, October 6, 7.30pm, Motown-How Sweet it is, £32

Tuesday, October 8, 7.30pm, Queenz: Drag Me to the Disco, £28

Wednesday, October 9, 7.30pm, Leo Sayer – Still Feel Like Dancing, £37-£42

Thursday, October 10, 7.30pm, £32

Corn Exchange Cinema:

Lee (15): Fri, Mon, Tue and Wed, 1.30pm, Thu, 1.15pm

The Outrun (15): Fri, 10.30am, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Sat, 10.30am, Sun, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Mon, 10.30am, 4.30pm, Tue, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Wed, 10.30am, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Thu, 10.30am, 4pm

Joker: Folie a Deux (15): Fri, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Sat, 10.45am, 1.45pm, Sun, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Mon-Thu, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm

Andre and Rachel Knowles: Sat, 3pm

Sing Sing (15): Mon,7.30pm

Toddler Tuesday – The Snail and the Whale: Tue, 11am

NT Live: Present Laughter: Thu, 7pm

Majestic Cinema:

A Different Man (15): Fri, 1.45pm, 7.45pm, Sat and Sun, 5pm, 7.45pm, Mon, 2pm, 7.45pm, Tue, 1.45pm, 7.45pm, Wed, 2pm, 7.45pm, THu, 1.45pm, 7.45pm,

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): Fri, 5pm, 7.30pm, Sat, 11am, 5pm, 7.30pm, Sun, 11am, 2pm, 5pm, 7.30pm, Mon-Thu, 5pm, 7.30pm,

Joker: Folie a Deux (15): Fri-Sun, 1.15pm, 1.45pm, 4pm, 4.30pm, 7.15pm, 7.45pm, Mon, 1.15pm, 1.45pm, 4pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm, Tue-Thu, 1.15pm, 1.45pm, 4pm, 4.30pm, 7.15pm, 7.45pm

Lee (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed, and Thu, 1.15pm

Megalopolis (15): Fri, Tue, Thu, 4.30pm

Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:

Saturday, October 5, 7.30pm, The Searchers Experience featuring Spencer James, £27

Sunday, October 6, 7.30pm, Calling Planet Earth, £30

Tuesday, October 8, 7.30pm, Wishbone Ash, £32

West Acre Theatre:

October 4, 5,10, 11, 12, 7.30pm, and 5 and 12, 3pm, 7.30pm, Colder than Here, £10-£18

WALKS AND TOURS

West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.

Friday, October 4, 10.30am, Snettisham Ken l{ill. Meet at Village Hall, woodland, footpaths and village streets, short incline

Monday, October 7, 10.30am, Snettisham Beach South, paths, tracks, sea wall, water birds

Tuesday, October 8, 2pm, Hunstanton Library, leisurely walk and talk up to 2 miles

Wednesday, October 9, 10.30am, Lynnsport at the main entrance, firm flat surfaces on established paths

Thursday, October 10, 10am, Southery Old White Bell, fields, paths, and pavements

Friday, October 11, 10.30am, North Wootton, Nr Tesco. St Augustine's Way, woodland paths, pavements. 2 stiles that can be avoided