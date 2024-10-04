Exhibitions, family days out and cinema listings in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk in the coming week
EXHIBITIONS
Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.
True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.
Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.
Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.
FAMILY
Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.
Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.
Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.
Sandringham: Sandringham House, gardens, church, parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.
Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.
FUNDRAISING
Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.45pm.
Downham: Discover Downham: Downham: Friday, October 25, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lynn: Corn Exchange: Theatre:
Friday, October 4, 7.30pm, Walk Like a Man, £28
Sunday, October 6, 7.30pm, Motown-How Sweet it is, £32
Tuesday, October 8, 7.30pm, Queenz: Drag Me to the Disco, £28
Wednesday, October 9, 7.30pm, Leo Sayer – Still Feel Like Dancing, £37-£42
Thursday, October 10, 7.30pm, £32
Corn Exchange Cinema:
Lee (15): Fri, Mon, Tue and Wed, 1.30pm, Thu, 1.15pm
The Outrun (15): Fri, 10.30am, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Sat, 10.30am, Sun, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Mon, 10.30am, 4.30pm, Tue, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Wed, 10.30am, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Thu, 10.30am, 4pm
Joker: Folie a Deux (15): Fri, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Sat, 10.45am, 1.45pm, Sun, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Mon-Thu, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm
Andre and Rachel Knowles: Sat, 3pm
Sing Sing (15): Mon,7.30pm
Toddler Tuesday – The Snail and the Whale: Tue, 11am
NT Live: Present Laughter: Thu, 7pm
Majestic Cinema:
A Different Man (15): Fri, 1.45pm, 7.45pm, Sat and Sun, 5pm, 7.45pm, Mon, 2pm, 7.45pm, Tue, 1.45pm, 7.45pm, Wed, 2pm, 7.45pm, THu, 1.45pm, 7.45pm,
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): Fri, 5pm, 7.30pm, Sat, 11am, 5pm, 7.30pm, Sun, 11am, 2pm, 5pm, 7.30pm, Mon-Thu, 5pm, 7.30pm,
Joker: Folie a Deux (15): Fri-Sun, 1.15pm, 1.45pm, 4pm, 4.30pm, 7.15pm, 7.45pm, Mon, 1.15pm, 1.45pm, 4pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm, Tue-Thu, 1.15pm, 1.45pm, 4pm, 4.30pm, 7.15pm, 7.45pm
Lee (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed, and Thu, 1.15pm
Megalopolis (15): Fri, Tue, Thu, 4.30pm
Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:
Saturday, October 5, 7.30pm, The Searchers Experience featuring Spencer James, £27
Sunday, October 6, 7.30pm, Calling Planet Earth, £30
Tuesday, October 8, 7.30pm, Wishbone Ash, £32
West Acre Theatre:
October 4, 5,10, 11, 12, 7.30pm, and 5 and 12, 3pm, 7.30pm, Colder than Here, £10-£18
WALKS AND TOURS
West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.
Friday, October 4, 10.30am, Snettisham Ken l{ill. Meet at Village Hall, woodland, footpaths and village streets, short incline
Monday, October 7, 10.30am, Snettisham Beach South, paths, tracks, sea wall, water birds
Tuesday, October 8, 2pm, Hunstanton Library, leisurely walk and talk up to 2 miles
Wednesday, October 9, 10.30am, Lynnsport at the main entrance, firm flat surfaces on established paths
Thursday, October 10, 10am, Southery Old White Bell, fields, paths, and pavements
Friday, October 11, 10.30am, North Wootton, Nr Tesco. St Augustine's Way, woodland paths, pavements. 2 stiles that can be avoided