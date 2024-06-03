Crowds of spectators were in awe as they watched displays of high speed action on the River Great Ouse at King’s Lynn.

The ninth Hanseatic Watersports Festival took place at the weekend with waterski, jet ski and power boat racing and the organisers say it was the best so far.

Committee member Andrew Hornigold said: “It was fantastic. Saturday was a bit blustery and chilly but people still turned out and Sunday was a cracking day.

“The atmosphere was great, it’s a free event, the footfall in Lynn goes up dramatically.

“ It was the best one so far and we’ve been doing it for nine

years.”

UK Waterski Racing posted on social media its congratulations to the organisers and competitors for a “fantastic race weekend”.

The event saw racing, demonstrations and presentations.

There was a fireworks display on Saturday followed by live music and quayside stalls with refreshments throughout the weekend.