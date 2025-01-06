A growing tourist spot is about to become even bigger after plans for more holiday lodges and a wildlife lake were approved by councillors despite fears an ancient heath will be lost.

Oakland Garden Supplies, an online retailer situated in Pentney, has been given permission by West Norfolk Council to develop the site close to the A47.

It says the expansion into tourism will create 20 new jobs and will help support the future of the family-run business.

Pentney proposed holiday site

The scheme will also see new warehouse space created and a house built on the site, which will become the home for Lee Ward, owner of the firm, and his family.

An aerial view of the Pentney site

New flood defence prevention measures have also been proposed to help protect Pentney’s homes.

However, the proposal has not pleased everyone in the village.

One local, John Lyman, who also owns land close to the site, told members of the West Norfolk planning committee today (Monday) that he feared the development would harm wildlife living in an area of heathland.

He said: “This will impact this area of uncultivated heathland that has been in existence since it was cleared in the Bronze Age.

“Vulnerable species like great crested newts, bats, heather, water voles, butterflies and moths live there.”

Despite these wildlife fears, neither Norfolk Wildlife Trust nor Natural England have objected to the plans.

Mr Ward, owner of Oakland Gardens, said in response that his family were passionate about protecting wildlife and he believes the development will lead to a 160 per cent increase in wildlife activity through the new lake and hundreds of trees that will be planted.

While supportive of the business, councillors worried that the holiday lodges could pose problems in the future with people initially only living there temporarily now living in them permanently.

However, ultimately it was approved unanimously, with councillor Vivienne Spikings highlighting that the firm should “not be penalised for problems elsewhere”.