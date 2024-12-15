A hospital’s patient buggy service is making improvements with the arrival of two new all-weather vehicles.

Thanks to a donation given by Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital League of Friends Charity, it will soon be getting two fully enclosed buggies worth £15,000 a piece that will provide greater comfort and convenience for patients and visitors travelling around the site.

These upgrades are part of the hospital’s “ongoing commitment” to providing top-quality care and service to all who visit the hospital.

Two new buggies are being introduced at the QEH

Paul Brooks, director of estates and facilities at The QEH, said: “We’re so grateful to our League of Friends for funding these wonderful new buggies and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their continued support of the hospital and our patients.

“We were thrilled to invite the community to join us in naming these new buggies and contributing to the ongoing success of our hospital’s patient services.”

Penny Hipkin, chair of the League of Friends Charity, added: “We’re delighted to be able to support the hospital and its patients in such a meaningful way.

“The patient buggy service is an exceptional service that truly makes a difference, and patients hold it in the highest regard.”

Since the introduction of the buggies last year, the hospital has received positive feedback, saying the vehicles “takes the dread out of the hill”.

The buggies include fully enclosed with doors for added safety and comfort, pull-out step for easy access, an in-cab heater for warmth during colder months, air conditioning to keep passengers cool and comfortable, a stereo system for a more pleasant and relaxing ride and a bike-rack style attachment to the back to secure wheelchairs, walking frames, and other mobility aids.

The two new buggies will be operating on an extended route around the hospital site between 9am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday and will improve accessibility for both patients and visitors.

The route will begin in the main car park and travel to key areas across the site.