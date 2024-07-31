Young patients with a peanut allergy have been able to enjoy their first taste of the snack as part of a trial under the supervision of doctors and nurses at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Peanut allergy affects one in 50 children in the UK (2%) and is on the rise.

The QEH’s specialist service treating children with allergies successfully concluded a near year-long trial of the approved drug Palforzia on two patients last month - with life-transforming results.

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital Children’s Allergy Team with Alexander, 5, from Downham and Mollie Hubbert, 15, from Dersingham

One young boy was able to taste his first chocolate peanut M&M.

Both children have had to carry auto-injectors on them and have experienced severe anaphylactic reactions to food containing peanuts.

Palforzia is a National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) approved drug which can be used to treat children aged four to 17.

Officials say that this “ground-breaking” drug increases the amount of peanut that a patient can consume before showing a reaction.

Following the successful treatment, doses of peanut must be taken every single day to continue the protection.

The Children’s Allergy Team – Dr Huda Fawi, Dr Nina Terizyan, Dr Yanny Delgado and specialist allergy nurse Sarah Grief – have been working with these patients for around a year.

They have been taking the oral medication every day which has contained an increase in peanut proteins, with the dose increasing every two weeks.

Dr Fawi, QEH consultant paediatrician, said: “Peanut allergy is one of the most dangerous food allergies, and one of the least likely to be outgrown.

“I am really pleased with the results we have seen from today. These two children are now far less sensitive to peanuts which will help lift restrictions in their diet and lifestyle.

“The quality of life for these two patients has improved tremendously.

“I know that for these patients this has reduced the anxiety for their parents, especially around accidently eating peanuts due to the reduced risk of a severe reaction.”

Alexander, who is five and from Downham, was very excited to try his first chocolate peanut M&Ms.

His dad Neill Flack said: “Today has relieved a lot of stress for us as a family as food has been really limited for Alexander which is hard for a five-year-old.

“Thank you to the QEH team for their hard work to make the test today a success. This will make such a huge difference for Alexander every day.”

Mollie Hubbert, 15, from Dersingham, said: “It’s great to have been part of this trial. Being able to eat things that may contain nuts will be really helpful, it’s been quite limiting what I can eat until now.”

Shu-hui Liu, Mollie’s mother, said: “This is life changing for our family.

“It has been very difficult and a constant worry ever since Mollie had her allergy diagnosed aged one.

“I worry at parties and other places where I can’t control the foods Mollie is around. I am so pleased today was a success.”

Palforzia treatment starts at £18k patient. Following the successful trial, it is hoped that there will be further funding to provide this service to other patients in the future.