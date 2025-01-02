The first day of the year brought double the joy at Lynn’s hospital with the arrival of two babies.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital had two special deliveries yesterday – Sully and Bonnie – both with proud parents.

Sully was the first to arrive at 4.46am, weighing in at a healthy 7lbs 6oz. His delighted parents Lorren Payne and Kyle Edge from Great Massingham could not have been more thrilled.

Lorren and Kyle with baby Sully

Lorren said: “We are absolutely over the moon. Everyone at the QEH was amazing, and we feel so blessed to start the year this way.”

Later that evening, at 9.06pm, Bonnie made her appearance weighing 6lbs 9oz. Her proud mum, Jade from Marham, was taken by surprise at how quickly everything unfolded.

She said: “It all happened so quickly. I came in at 10am for an induction and thought I would be here for a few days before she arrived. But Bonnie was clearly excited to be a New Year’s baby.”

Esther Dorken, head of midwifery at the QEH, said: “What better way to start the new year than with the arrival of New Year’s Day babies?

“Happy New Year from all in the maternity team.”