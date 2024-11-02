A man who was found drunk and disorderly while shouting and swearing at police has been warned to behave.

Ricky Lear, 36, of Ostlers Road in Downham, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour while drunk on September 21 when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Asif Akram, prosecuting, said Lear had been unsteady on his feet on Bagge Road, and police were called to remove him because he was being aggressive.

Ricky Lear was unsteady on his feet aggressive on Bagge Road, Lynn

He was warned about his behaviour, but Lear continued to shout and swear and behave aggressively, leading to his arrest.

Mr Akram said Lear had a long record of convictions, including previous public order matters, and had previously been sent to prison.

Lear, who appeared unrepresented, said: “I don’t know what to say other than to apologise.

“I have been clean since I have been out of prison. I have been off the drugs and everything, and this was just a stupid mistake really.”

Magistrates handed Lear a six-month conditional discharge and warned him to stay out of trouble.

He was also ordered to pay £40 in court costs and a £25 victim surcharge.