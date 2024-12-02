An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body in Lynn.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the A47 in Lynn at 9.22am today after reports that the body of a man in his twenties had been found at the roadside.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are continuing to establish the exact circumstances.

An investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found on the roadside

His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed while police carried out enquiries. It was reopened at around 5pm.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information or relevant dashcam footage of a man walking along A47 Pullover Road in the early hours of today.

You can get in touch via the following channels, quoting reference 36/85770/24:

Website - www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us;

Email - SCIU@norfolk.police.uk;

Phone - 101.

Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

More on this story when we get it.