January a busy time for The West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards
January is a busy time for The West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards with lots going on in the background.
Over the next couple of weeks, judges will be out and about interviewing the shortlisted businesses in all eleven categories.
Robert Fuller of RFA Digital Film Production will also be meeting the candidates and shooting videos which will be viewed by the audience on the night of the awards before the winners are announced.
The Awards, organised by the Lynn News and our sister title Your Local Paper, will be held on Friday, March 7 at the usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.
The shortlists for the awards, whose headline sponsor is once again West Norfolk Council, are as follows:
Mayor's Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council): Bespak, Home and Garden Outlet, Steele Media.
Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co): Daniel High (Doctor Thirstys Night Club and Rewind), Emily Phipps (The Angel at Watlington), Tom and Laura McEwan (Home Instead West Norfolk).
Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar): GH Hair Design, Workplace IT.
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen): Conor Clark (MARS), Katrina Moffatt (Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery), Meg Savage (Eric's Pizza).
Customer Care (My House Online): Crown Lodge, Munchkin and Me, King’s Lynn Residential Care Home.
Independent Retailer (Fraser Dawbarns): GG's Treasures, Mabel Bakery, The Norfolk Deli.
Leisure and Tourism: Majestic Cinema, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, Watatunga Wildlife Reserve.
Employee of the Year (Mars): Dan Mason (Workplace IT), Livvi Hodges (College of West Anglia), Sarah Cox (West Norfolk Deaf Association).
King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID): Fraser Dawbarns, Kip McGrath Education, Rose Garden Flowers.
Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council): Goodwins Hall Care Home, Mars Food, Springwood High School.
