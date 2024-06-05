A town business has announced that it has gone into administration - putting a high number of jobs at risk.

Lynn-based Listawood Promotional Products, also known as AT Promotions, appointed two administrators over the weekend on June 3.

A statement on the business’ website says that Ben Peterson and Lee Causer of BDO LLP are currently handling its affairs and property.

Listawood in Lynn has gone into administration. Picture: Google Maps

“The affairs, business and property of the company are being managed by the joint administrators, who act as agents of the company and without personal liability,” it says.

“The joint administrators are authorised to act as insolvency practitioners by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in the UK.”

One source told the Lynn News that Listawood, which is located on Rollesby Road in the Hardwick Industrial Estate, ceased trading on Friday.

They believe that as many as 77 jobs could be lost.

The company’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages appear to have been deactivated, while its website now solely contains information on the administrators being appointed.

It has previously provided promotional products such as ceramic drinkware and office textiles.

BDO LLP, the administrators, have been contacted for comment.