The flags will be flying as King’s Lynn once again celebrates its rich Hanseatic heritage when the Hanse Festival returns to the town on Sunday, June 16.

The festival officially starts in the Tuesday Market Place at 11am with a flag parade through the town centre bearing the colours of Hanseatic nations and towns which formed the Hanseatic League.

“King’s Lynn was built on this ancient trading union and Hanse Day celebrates its businesses and its people with a day of fun on the historic riverfront,” said Andy Bullen, Deputy Borough Mayor, who will lead the parade.

The Hanse Parade in 2022. Pictures: Ian Burt

Winding its way along the High Street, the parade will be accompanied by medieval music ensemble, The Cambridge Waites, and members of the Lithuanian Society dressed in traditional costume and any townsfolk who want to join in.

Kevin Holland, one of the festival organisers, said “Festival goers are encouraged to dress like a pirate. I urge families to join the procession through too and if they have any young pirates they’d be more than welcome.”

The flag parade will move to the Saturday Market Place and then head towards the river alongside Hanse House, finishing at King’s Staithe Square.

From noon to 4pm there will be music and entertainment on the stage in King’s Staithe Square including traditional Lithuanian dancing, the Cambridge Waites and more contemporary music from DNA and other bands. There will be free family activities around the square, organised by learning and engagement officer at Stories of Lynn, Lizzie Joisce. There will also be food and drink stalls.

Hanseatic Historic walks will be conducted by King’s Lynn Town Guides at 11am and 2pm. If you want to attend, meet at the Tourist Information Centre on the Saturday Market Place. There is no charge or need to book but it is advisable to do so at kingslynntownguides.co.uk.

Along the river at Hanse House, from 11am to 4pm, there will be a host of Hanseatic themed family events and activities including a medieval stonemason at work, ancient coin making, medieval crafts, throw a ball at the pirate and traditional stocks. The Rathskeller and Marriott’s Warehouse will have a barbecue.

At 2pm at Marriott’s Warehouse there will be a 45-minute film about the history of the Hanse, introduced by author and historian Dr Paul Richards and on the River Great Ouse, the Baden Powell replica fishing smack will be conducting free trips from the pontoons.