Joy is everywhere this Christmas.

It’s the turn of Revd Kyla Sorensen, of St Faith’s Church, Gaywood, to write our weekly Thought For The Week column…

I was pottering about in St Faith’s Church this morning, doing some little tasks and tidying up, getting ready for the annual Christingle service. The alone time in the building was in stark contrast to day before when we had welcomed almost 100 children plus parents and teachers from a local school for their annual Christingle service. It was a wonderful afternoon, both raucous and joyful.

There’s something deeply restful about being in an empty church. The Chrismon tree is set up in the sanctuary and adorned with beautiful white and gold symbols of Christ, the corona and advent candles are all decorated and waiting to be lit. It felt almost womb-like in the quiet.

Everything was ready but not yet lit up, decorations carefully placed with loving thought and the expectation of the faces that would light up like the candles as we gather to celebrate.

As I’m pottering, I can hear the busy road outside and I’m aware of the back and forth as the world rushes by but in church it’s quiet and still. At least until next Monday when we will delight in welcoming another of our local schools for Christingles and carols.

Maybe it was like that all those years ago. For Mary and Joseph, as they gazed at the helpless baby in his mother’s arms, maybe they found a moment of stillness in a busy and conflict-torn world. Maybe they recognised something of life in all its beauty crystallised in a moment of simplicity. Love. Just love. That’s all there is.

What a wonderful, extraordinary and quiet celebration they must have shared.

I wonder what you will celebrate this Christmas? I wonder where you will find joy? Will it be in the togetherness of family and friends, in volunteering with others, in being restful at home? Perhaps it will be in the smile from a neighbour, or the giggling of an excited child in the buggy behind you in the queue at the supermarket. Maybe it will be in splashing like a little child through puddles as you walk the dog.

Whatever joy means for you, let its quiet love touch your heart this Christmas. Let yourself be enveloped in it - celebrate with others at your local church if you can, or watch one of the many Christmas worship programmes on TV.

Joy is everywhere this Christmas.

Revd Kyla Sorensen

St Faith’s Church, Gaywood



