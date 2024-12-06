Let the judging commence for 2025 West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards
Nominations have now closed for next year’s West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.
There are 12 categories for the 2025 event and nominations have been coming in thick and fast over the past few weeks.
The awards, organised by the Lynn News and our sister title Your Local Paper, will be held on Friday, March 7 at the usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.
Judges will be getting together soon to finalise the shortlist for the awards, whose headline sponsor is once again West Norfolk Council.
The full list of award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.
At this year’s awards, Lynn-based Sealskinz was named the Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), while Lynnmoore Engineering, also based in Lynn, took home the Small Business of the Year accolade (sponsored by Mapus-Smith and Lemmon).
Tim Gibb, of The Crown Lodge Hotel in Outwell, was the Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Brown and Co), and Images Hair & Beauty won the King’s Lynn Champion award (sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn).
Walpole Highway-based Tamar Nurseries was the Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), while the Leisure and Tourism award (sponsored at the 2024 awards by Complete Commercial Finance) went to Eric’s Fish and Chips in Thornham.
Tyler Pease of The Angel Watlington took home the Employee of the Year award (sponsored by MARS UK), with Lynn’s Tipsy Teapot receiving the Customer Care trophy (sponsored by My House Online).
Jake Twite of Steele Media in Lynn won the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year accolade (sponsored by Greenyard Frozen), with Lynnmoore Engineering winning a second award in the Business Innovation category (sponsored by Metcalfe Copeman and Pettefar).
The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements and the impact of businesses on the local area.
